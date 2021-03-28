Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

