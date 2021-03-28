WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DXGE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

