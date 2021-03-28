WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE:WNS opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in WNS by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WNS by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WNS by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in WNS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

