Wownero 1-Day Volume Tops $4,826.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $4,826.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00220020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00613200 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.