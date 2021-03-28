WSP Global Inc. (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$120.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$72.12 and a 52 week high of C$127.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSP. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.82.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

