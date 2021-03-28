Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.