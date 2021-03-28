Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XBC. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of -87.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.