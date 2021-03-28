Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 2,504,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

