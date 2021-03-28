XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 191.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. XPeng comprises about 3.7% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.51% of XPeng worth $171,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,863,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,433,018. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

