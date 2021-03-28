xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00008697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $3,438.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002025 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00015431 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

