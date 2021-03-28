XXEC Inc. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

