Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$3.86 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

YRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

