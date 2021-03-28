Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the highest is $31.50 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $117.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,743. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

