Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.16. 649,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,176. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

