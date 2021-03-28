Zacks Investment Management Sells 359 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

