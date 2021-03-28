Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NICE by 156.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NICE by 42.0% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

