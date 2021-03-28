Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

