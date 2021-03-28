ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $1.44

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00057644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00228543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.61 or 0.00897472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00028320 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.