Zilliqa Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $167.38 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002486 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,394,394,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,102,927,085 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.