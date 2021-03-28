Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $77,755.19

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $77,755.19 and approximately $19,126.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.