$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

