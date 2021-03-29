11,719 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $465.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.