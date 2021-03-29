122,427 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

JNPR stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

