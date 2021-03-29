13,023 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE D traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 95,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,789.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

