1,365 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.