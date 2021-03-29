15,630 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

