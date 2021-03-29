1,650 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 798.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 224,557 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.17 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit