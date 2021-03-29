1,650 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 798.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 224,557 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.17 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

