16,841 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

