182 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $232.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

