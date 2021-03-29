1,950 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,610. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

