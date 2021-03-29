$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,729. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

