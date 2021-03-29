20,000 Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $3,396,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

OTCMKTS BTWNU opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

