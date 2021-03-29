2,237 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.13. 92,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
