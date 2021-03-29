$238.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will post sales of $238.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.60 million and the highest is $239.55 million. Xperi posted sales of $112.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year sales of $917.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $932.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $964.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

XPER opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 22.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $32,848,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.