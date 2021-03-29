253 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.71. 10,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.14 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.
In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.
NovoCure Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
