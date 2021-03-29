253 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.71. 10,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.14 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

