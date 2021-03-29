$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce sales of $330.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Coherent by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.