$349.85 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $349.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,022,386 shares of company stock worth $69,884,703. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,387. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

