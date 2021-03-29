396 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

