$451.70 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $451.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $469.90 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 104,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,196. Genesco has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $681.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

