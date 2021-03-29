50,000 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by First Growth Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Zendesk comprises 5.0% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit