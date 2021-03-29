50,000 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by First Growth Capital Management LLC

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Zendesk comprises 5.0% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

