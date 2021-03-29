5,223 Shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Bought by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,041,000. Jiya Acquisition comprises about 51.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,690,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

