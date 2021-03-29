540,096 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

