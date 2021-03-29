660,300 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,000. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after buying an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $16.90. 207,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

