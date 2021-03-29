$7.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,748. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

