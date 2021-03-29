$806.59 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post sales of $806.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $827.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,923 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xilinx by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

