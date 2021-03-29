846,383 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 846,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

