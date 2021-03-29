8,947 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $10.87 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

