Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,587. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

