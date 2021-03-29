Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of ACER opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

