Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Mar 29th, 2021

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

